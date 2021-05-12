Seattle takes 3-game slide into matchup with Los Angeles

Seattle Mariners (18-18, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (19-17, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justin Dunn (1-0, 3.51 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (4-1, 3.59 ERA, .96 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -261, Mariners +216; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Dodgers are 9-5 on their home turf. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .340 leads the National League. Chris Taylor leads the team with an OBP of .421.

The Mariners are 9-10 on the road. The Seattle offense has compiled a .207 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Mitch Haniger leads the team with an average of .265.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-4. Garrett Cleavinger earned his first victory and Gavin Lux went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Rafael Montero took his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 15 extra base hits and is batting .309.

Haniger leads the Mariners with 36 hits and has 27 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 3-7, .247 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mariners: 4-6, .206 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Dustin May: (right arm), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).

Mariners: Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (right elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Keynan Middleton: (right biceps), Nick Margevicius: (left shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press