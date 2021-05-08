Dodgers look to stop 4-game skid against Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers (17-16, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (14-17, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (4-3, 2.95 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Angels: Dylan Bundy (0-3, 4.00 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Angels are 7-8 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .430, good for second in the American League. Mike Trout leads the club with a .740 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Dodgers are 9-11 on the road. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .335 leads the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with an OBP of .421.

The Angels won the last meeting 9-2. Griffin Canning earned his third victory and David Fletcher went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Julio Urias took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 10 home runs and is batting .270.

Turner leads the Dodgers with seven home runs and has 22 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .244 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Dodgers: 2-8, .229 batting average, 4.05 ERA

INJURIES: Angels: Tony Watson: (left calf), Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).

Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Dustin May: (right arm), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press