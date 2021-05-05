Angels look to end 3-game skid against Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (16-15, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (13-15, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (1-3, 4.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 3.29 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Angels are 6-6 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit 40 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with nine while slugging .594 with 17 extra-base hits.

The Rays are 9-5 on the road. Tampa Bay has a collective .226 this season, led by Joey Wendle with an average of .290.

The Rays won the last meeting 8-3. Luis Patino notched his first victory and Austin Meadows went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs for Tampa Bay. Alex Cobb registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout is second on the Angels with 16 extra base hits and is batting .407.

Meadows leads the Rays with seven home runs and is batting .216.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Rays: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Tony Watson: (left calf), Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Shohei Ohtani: (elbow), Mike Mayers: (undisclosed), Luke Bard: (hip), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Rays: Michael Wacha: (hamstring), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Chris Mazza: (right shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press