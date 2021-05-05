Athletics play Blue Jays, look to build on Irvin’s solid showing

Toronto Blue Jays (14-14, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (19-12, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (1-1, 2.78 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (2-2, 3.93 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -127, Blue Jays +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Cole Irvin. Irvin threw eight innings, surrendering one run on three hits with nine strikeouts against Toronto.

The Athletics are 11-8 in home games in 2020. Oakland has hit 40 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Matt Olson leads the club with seven while slugging .581 with 13 extra-base hits.

The Blue Jays are 7-10 on the road. Toronto has hit 38 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with seven, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-1. Cole Irvin earned his third victory and Mitch Moreland went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Anthony Kay registered his second loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 13 extra base hits and is batting .290.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with 13 extra base hits and 17 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Jesus Luzardo: (left hand), Chad Pinder: (knee), Aramis Garcia: (illness).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Hyun Jin Ryu: (right glute), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (undisclosed), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Anthony Castro: (forearm), George Springer: (fatigue), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press