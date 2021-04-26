Hill expected to start as Tampa Bay hosts Oakland

Oakland Athletics (14-8, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (11-11, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (2-1, 3.04 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Rays: Rich Hill (1-0, 8.82 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays +104, Athletics -121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Oakland will meet on Monday.

The Rays are 4-6 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is averaging 4.3 RBIs per game this season. Joey Wendle leads the team with 15 total runs batted in.

The Athletics have gone 6-2 away from home. Oakland has hit 28 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the team with six, averaging one every 11.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with four home runs and is slugging .466.

Olson leads the Athletics with six home runs and has 17 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Athletics: 9-1, .227 batting average, 2.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (lower back), Chris Mazza: (right shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Chad Pinder: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press