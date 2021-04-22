Struggling Astros look to stop 3-game slide against Angels (update #2)

Los Angeles Angels (9-7, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (7-10, fifth in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Alex Cobb (1-0, 4.63 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Astros: Cristian Javier (1-0, 2.08 ERA, .92 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -128, Angels +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Astros are 7-5 against the rest of their division. The Houston pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Jose Urquidy leads them with a mark of 8.6.

The Angels have gone 2-3 against division opponents. Los Angeles has hit 25 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Mike Trout leads the team with six homers.

The Astros won the last meeting 4-2. Ryan Pressly earned his first victory and Carlos Correa went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Raisel Iglesias registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with four home runs and is slugging .406.

Jared Walsh leads the Angels with 13 RBIs and is batting .327.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 1-9, .207 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Angels: 5-5, .273 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Myles Straw: (vaccine side effects), Taylor Jones: (undisclosed), Jose Altuve: (health and safety protocols).

Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Juan Lagares: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (left groin), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (thumb).

Updated: 4/22/2021 3:00pm ET

By The Associated Press