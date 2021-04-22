Dodgers play the Padres following Urias’ strong showing

San Diego Padres (10-10, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (14-4, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (1-0, .93 ERA, .72 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -182, Padres +157; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Julio Urias. Urias pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on one hit with 11 strikeouts against Seattle.

The Dodgers are 8-2 against teams from the NL West. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a mark of .381.

The Padres are 5-5 against teams from the NL West. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .324 is fourth in the National League. Wil Myers leads the club with an OBP of .382.

The Padres won the last meeting 5-2. Keone Kela secured his second victory and Eric Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for San Diego. Scott Alexander took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Dodgers with 24 hits and has 16 RBIs.

Hosmer leads the Padres with 14 RBIs and is batting .311.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .207 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Padres: 3-7, .208 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Mookie Betts: (wrist/forearm), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Gavin Lux: (wrist).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press