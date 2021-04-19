Arihara expected to start for Texas at Los Angeles

Texas Rangers (7-9) vs. Los Angeles Angels (8-5)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kohei Arihara (1-1, 3.07 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Angels: Dylan Bundy (0-1, 3.32 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the Texas Rangers on Monday.

The Angels finished 19-21 against AL West Division opponents in 2020. Los Angeles hit .248 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 8 total triples last season.

The Rangers went 16-24 in division games in 2020. Texas pitchers struck out 8.2 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.02.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Juan Lagares: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (left groin), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (thumb).

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Demarcus Evans: (lat), Matt Bush: (elbow), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Khris Davis: (quad), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press