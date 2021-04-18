Verstappen beats Hamilton in dramatic Emilia-Romagna GP View Photo

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Max Verstappen has won a dramatic Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. World champion Lewis Hamilton hit a wall and the race was temporarily suspended following a separate incident involving Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. Verstappen led for the majority of the race on the wet Imola track and the Red Bull driver beat Hamilton by 22 seconds for the 11th win of his career. Hamilton showed all his skills to make his way back up the field after falling as far back as ninth following an incident just before the halfway point of the race. Lando Norris was third. The race was red-flagged on lap 34 after Bottas and Williams driver George Russell were involved in a crash.

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press