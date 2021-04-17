Chelsea reaches FA Cup final to end Man City’s quadruple bid View Photo

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City’s quadruple dream has been extinguished by Chelsea after losing 1-0 in the semifinals of the FA Cup. Chelsea will be back at Wembley next month for the final thanks to Hakim Ziyech’s goal. Pep Guardiola will return even sooner next Sunday with City for the League Cup final but with doubts over whether Kevin De Bruyne will be fit to face Tottenham. The influential Belgian playmaker hobbled off with an apparent ankle injury against Chelsea just as Premier League leader City is entering a crunch period of the season with a Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain.

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer