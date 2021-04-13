The Latest: Cubs manager says no player has tested positive

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross said Tuesday that none of his players has tested positive for COVID-19 as infielder Matt Duffy joined three teammates on the virus-related injured list.

The Cubs already had placed relievers Brandon Workman, Jason Adam and Dan Winkler on the coronavirus-related injured list Monday. Bullpen coach Chris Young and first base coach Craig Driver have tested positive.

Ross said the team is “taking this seriously” and is trying to get everybody vaccinated as quickly as possible.

The Canadian Hockey League has canceled the 2021 Memorial Cup due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

CHL President Dan MacKenzie said Tuesday the decision was made based on “limitations on travel, border restrictions, and quarantining requirements that would make it impossible to produce league champions.”

The decision was made with the approval of the CHL’s three member leagues, the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The Memorial Cup is an annual round-robin event and the coveted prize of Canadian junior hockey. It features 60 teams from Canada and four U.S. states.

The dates and location of the 2022 Memorial Cup will be announced at a later date.

