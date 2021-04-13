Bundy expected to start for Los Angeles at Kansas City

Los Angeles Angels (7-3) vs. Kansas City Royals (4-4)

Kansas City, Kansas; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD Royals: Danny Duffy (1-0, .00 ERA, .83 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

The Royals finished 15-15 in home games in 2020. Kansas City hit .244 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last year.

The Angels finished 10-19 in road games in 2020. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Royals: Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Hunter Dozier: (thumb).

Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Juan Lagares: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (left groin), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press