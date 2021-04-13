Angels put Rendon on injured list with strained groin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday because of a strained groin.

Rendon was hurt while making a throw late in a 15-1 loss to Toronto on Saturday. The Angels made the roster move retroactive to Monday.

Angels manager Joe Maddon said he hopes Rendon will be sidelined for the minimum 10 days.

Rendon, 30, is starting his second season with the Angels after signing a $245 million, seven-year contract. He hit his first home run of the season on Saturday and is batting .290 with three RBIs.

Los Angeles selected the contract of right-hander Ben Rowen from its alternate training site and recalled infielder Jack Mayfield from its alternate training site.

Right-hander Jaime Barria was optioned to the alternate training site.

Jose Rojas was at third base in the opener of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night, batting sixth.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports