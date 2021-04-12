Darvish scheduled to start for Padres at Pirates

San Diego Padres (7-3) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (3-6)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: TBD Pirates: Trevor Cahill (0-1, 15.75 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the San Diego Padres on Monday.

The Pirates went 13-19 on their home field in 2020. Pittsburgh hit .220 as a team last season and averaged 2.4 extra base hits per game.

The Padres went 16-12 on the road in 2020. San Diego hit .257 as a team and averaged 3.5 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (forearm), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (right patellar tendon), Adrian Morejon: (elbow/forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Pierce Johnson: (right adductor), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (right calf), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press