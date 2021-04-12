Cobb expected to start for Angels at Royals

Los Angeles Angels (6-3) vs. Kansas City Royals (4-3)

Kansas City, Kansas; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Alex Cobb (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Royals: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels visit the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

The Royals finished 15-15 in home games in 2020. Kansas City hit .244 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 68 total home runs last year.

The Angels went 10-19 on the road in 2020. Los Angeles hit .248 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Royals: Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).

Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (left groin), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press