Rahm closes with a 66, ends memorable Masters week View Photo

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm had a great week before even getting to the Masters. His stay at Augusta National wasn’t bad, either. Rahm shot a 6-under 66 in the final round of the Masters on Sunday, getting him to 6 under for the week and in a fifth-place tie — four shots behind winner Hideki Matsuyama. Rahm shot even-par rounds of 72 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The 66 on Sunday gave him 15 consecutive rounds of par or better at Augusta National, one shy of matching the record in that category held by Tiger Woods.

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer