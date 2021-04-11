Cloudy
Rahm closes with a 66, ends memorable Masters week

By AP News
Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm had a great week before even getting to the Masters. His stay at Augusta National wasn’t bad, either. Rahm shot a 6-under 66 in the final round of the Masters on Sunday, getting him to 6 under for the week and in a fifth-place tie — four shots behind winner Hideki Matsuyama. Rahm shot even-par rounds of 72 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The 66 on Sunday gave him 15 consecutive rounds of par or better at Augusta National, one shy of matching the record in that category held by Tiger Woods.

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

