Padres’ LHP Morejon leaves start vs Texas with injury

By AP News

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — San Diego Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon left a start Sunday at Texas with an elbow-forearm strain after facing only three batters in the first inning.

Morejon threw 16 pitches, leaving after a four-pitch, two-out walk to Joey Gallo. He’ll be re-evaluated Monday.

Morejon, 22, was making his second start of the season. He worked four innings at home against Arizona last Monday and allowed two runs, both on home runs, and got a no-decision in the Padres’ 3-2 loss.

Morejon appeared in 14 games for the Padres during the previous two seasons, including six starts, without a decision.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

