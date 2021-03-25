Top-ranked Barty overcomes match point for win at Miami Open View Photo

MIAMI (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty rallied from a big third-set deficit and overcame a match point to win her opening match at the Miami Open. Barty edged qualifier Kristina Kucova, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. Barty says the match was fulfilling, and she “enjoyed every single second of it.” No. 3-seeded Simona Halep also rallied and beat Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-4, 6-0. In men’s play, Sebastian Korda, a promising 20-year-old American who broke into the top 100 last month, made a successful Miami Open debut. He beat Radu Albot 6-3, 6-0.

By STEVEN WINE

AP Sports Writer