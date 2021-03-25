Partly cloudy
Top-ranked Barty overcomes match point for win at Miami Open

By AP News
Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, returns to Kristina Kucova, of Slovania, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty rallied from a big third-set deficit and overcame a match point to win her opening match at the Miami Open. Barty edged qualifier Kristina Kucova, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. Barty says the match was fulfilling, and she “enjoyed every single second of it.” No. 3-seeded Simona Halep also rallied and beat Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-4, 6-0. In men’s play, Sebastian Korda, a promising 20-year-old American who broke into the top 100 last month, made a successful Miami Open debut. He beat Radu Albot 6-3, 6-0. 

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

