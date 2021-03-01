Sunny
64.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police detain former Barcelona president in search operation

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores from a penalty kick, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Cadiz at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Police detain former Barcelona president in search operation

Photo Icon View Photo

MADRID (AP) — Catalan police have arrested four people after raiding Barcelona’s stadium in a search and seize operation related to an investigation into club officials. Police did not say who were taken into custody but presidential candidate Joan Laporta confirmed Spanish media reports that former president Josep Maria Bartomeu was among those detained. Authorities said they were investigating “alleged crimes related to property and socio-economic order.” The club said it collaborated with authorities. The operation is related to last year’s “Barçagate.” Club officials were accused of launching a smear campaign against current and former players who were critical of the club and then-president Bartomeu.

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 