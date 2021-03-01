Police detain former Barcelona president in search operation View Photo

MADRID (AP) — Catalan police have arrested four people after raiding Barcelona’s stadium in a search and seize operation related to an investigation into club officials. Police did not say who were taken into custody but presidential candidate Joan Laporta confirmed Spanish media reports that former president Josep Maria Bartomeu was among those detained. Authorities said they were investigating “alleged crimes related to property and socio-economic order.” The club said it collaborated with authorities. The operation is related to last year’s “Barçagate.” Club officials were accused of launching a smear campaign against current and former players who were critical of the club and then-president Bartomeu.

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer