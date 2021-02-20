Mostly cloudy
51.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

More Liverpool misery: 1st home loss to Everton in 22 years

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Everton's Richarlison, second left celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (Phil Noble/ Pool via AP)

More Liverpool misery: 1st home loss to Everton in 22 years

Photo Icon View Photo

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Richarlison scored after three minutes and Gylfi Sigurdsson netted a late penalty to give Everton a 2-0 victory at Liverpool. It was Everton’s first win at Anfield since 1999. Carlo Ancelotti’s side is only behind sixth-place Liverpool on goal difference with a game in hand. Defending champion Liverpool is 16 points behind leader Manchester City. Chelsea is three points ahead in the fourth and final Champions League place after drawing 1-1 at Southampton. West Bromwich Albion overcame Semi Ajayi’s first-half red card for handling but wasted several scoring chances in a 0-0 draw against Burnley.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 