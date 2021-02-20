More Liverpool misery: 1st home loss to Everton in 22 years View Photo

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Richarlison scored after three minutes and Gylfi Sigurdsson netted a late penalty to give Everton a 2-0 victory at Liverpool. It was Everton’s first win at Anfield since 1999. Carlo Ancelotti’s side is only behind sixth-place Liverpool on goal difference with a game in hand. Defending champion Liverpool is 16 points behind leader Manchester City. Chelsea is three points ahead in the fourth and final Champions League place after drawing 1-1 at Southampton. West Bromwich Albion overcame Semi Ajayi’s first-half red card for handling but wasted several scoring chances in a 0-0 draw against Burnley.