Mostly sunny
53.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pirates working on $2.5M, 1-year deal with Tyler Anderson

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pirates are closing in on a one-year deal with left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson.

The deal, which won’t be complete until Anderson passes a physical, would be worth $2.5 million.

The 31-year-old Anderson went 4-3 with a 4.37 ERA last season while pitching for San Francisco. Anderson, who spent the first four years of his career with Colorado, is 22-27 with a 4.65 ERA in 82 starts and four relief appearances with the Rockies and the Giants.

Pittsburgh is in need of depth in the pitching rotation after trading Jameson Taillon and Joe Musgrove in the offseason and the departure of Derek Holland go in free agency.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 