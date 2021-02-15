Barnes, Dodgers agree to $4.3M, 2-year deal, avoid hearing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catcher Austin Barnes and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a salary arbitration hearing when they agreed to a $4.3 million, two-year contract. Barnes gets a $300,000 signing bonus and salaries of $1.5 million this year and $2.5 million in 2022. The 31-year-old hit .244 with one homer and nine RBIs in 86 bats over 29 games during the pandemic-shortened season and batted .325 in the postseason with one homer and three RBIs. Barnes had been set for arbitration on Tuesday and was the last Dodgers player scheduled for a hearing.