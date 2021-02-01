Light rain
Liverpool signs 2nd tier center back Ben Davies to fill void

By AP News
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during the English Premier League match between West Ham and Liverpool at the the London Stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (John Walton/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool has attempted to address its injury crisis at center back by making a low-key signing from England’s second division on the final day of the winter transfer window. It is a move never imagined by Ben Davies, a 25-year-old left-sided center half who plays for Preston in the Championship. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hasn’t felt the need to bring in any backup in central defense after the loss of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term knee injuries early in the season. With the fitness of Joel Matip also proving unreliable, Klopp changed his mind.

