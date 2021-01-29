Serena Williams, Nadal, Halep win at Adelaide exhibition View Photo

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Serena Williams decided a trip to the zoo with her daughter was the first thing she wanted to do between leaving quarantine and playing Naomi Osaka in an exhibition match in Adelaide. Williams says she’s been crossing off the 14 days of COVID-19 pandemic-enforced quarantine on a calendar, having spent the time with her three-year-old daughter Olympia. Williams beat Osaka 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 in the first appearance of the year for both players. They now have just over a week to prepare for the Australian Open in Melbourne.