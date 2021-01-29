Light rain
40.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Serena Williams, Nadal, Halep win at Adelaide exhibition

Sponsored by:
By AP News
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, Serena Williams of the U.S. plays a shot to China's Wang Qiang in their third round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. A coronavirus-forced quarantine has mostly finished in Melbourne and Adelaide. That will mean most of the world’s top tennis players will go from two of the quietest weeks of their lives in Australia to three of the busiest. It was a controversial start to the government-mandated quarantine ahead of the Australian Open beginning Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Serena Williams, Nadal, Halep win at Adelaide exhibition

Photo Icon View Photo

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Serena Williams decided a trip to the zoo with her daughter was the first thing she wanted to do between leaving quarantine and playing Naomi Osaka in an exhibition match in Adelaide. Williams says she’s been crossing off the 14 days of COVID-19 pandemic-enforced quarantine on a calendar, having spent the time with her three-year-old daughter Olympia. Williams beat Osaka 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 in the first appearance of the year for both players. They now have just over a week to prepare for the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 