Tuchel quickly back to work as new Chelsea manager

By AP News
FILE - In this file photo Feb. 17, 2020, PSG's head coach Thomas Tuchel listens to the media at a press conference prior the Champions League soccer match in Dortmund, Germany. Paris Saint-Germain has fired coach Thomas Tuchel while the defending champion is in third place in the French league. Tuchel's dismissal on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 came the day after PSG beat Strasbourg 4-0 and after Tuchel was questioned about comments he made to German broadcaster SPORT1.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Chelsea has hired Thomas Tuchel as manager on an 18-month contract to replace the fired Frank Lampard. The 47-year-old German is back in work a month after losing his job at Paris Saint-Germain following a power struggle with the club. Tuchel led PSG to back-to-back French league titles and the Champions League final last season. Tuchel coached at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund before PSG. His first match in charge will be against Wolverhampton on Wednesday. Chelsea is languishing in ninth place despite spending nearly $300 million on new players for this season.

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

