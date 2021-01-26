Tuchel quickly back to work as new Chelsea manager View Photo

Chelsea has hired Thomas Tuchel as manager on an 18-month contract to replace the fired Frank Lampard. The 47-year-old German is back in work a month after losing his job at Paris Saint-Germain following a power struggle with the club. Tuchel led PSG to back-to-back French league titles and the Champions League final last season. Tuchel coached at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund before PSG. His first match in charge will be against Wolverhampton on Wednesday. Chelsea is languishing in ninth place despite spending nearly $300 million on new players for this season.

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer