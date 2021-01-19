Sunny
Leicester piles more misery on Chelsea to go top of EPL

By AP News
Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Chelsea at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP)

Leicester is back atop the Premier League and making another improbable run at the title. For big-spending Chelsea and its under-pressure manager, Frank Lampard, any ambitions of winning the league already appear to be over. Leicester beat Chelsea 2-0 to jump above the two Manchester clubs and reach the midway stage of its league campaign in first place. Its latest time at the summit might last just one night because City and United are both in action on Wednesday. But Leicester is showing it means business again just like in the 2015-16 season when the team managed by Claudio Ranieri famously delivered one of the biggest underdog triumphs in sporting history to win the league at odds of 5,000-1.

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

