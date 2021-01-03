Cloudy
Guardiola rebukes Mendy but claims many break virus rules

By AP News
Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy, left, challenges for the ball with Fulham's Mario Lemina during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City has expressed disappointment that defender Benjamin Mendy became the latest partying Premier League player to breach English coronavirus rules by hosting friends at his house on New Year’s Eve. Mendy allowed a chef and two friends of his partner to attend his home, a representative for the player was cited as telling “The Sun” newspaper. People from different households are banned from mixing indoors in the northern English area where Mendy lives. The revelation comes as City deals with a coronavirus outbreak that led to the postponement of Monday’s match at Everton and forced at least five players into self-isolation.

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

