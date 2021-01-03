Guardiola rebukes Mendy but claims many break virus rules View Photo

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City has expressed disappointment that defender Benjamin Mendy became the latest partying Premier League player to breach English coronavirus rules by hosting friends at his house on New Year’s Eve. Mendy allowed a chef and two friends of his partner to attend his home, a representative for the player was cited as telling “The Sun” newspaper. People from different households are banned from mixing indoors in the northern English area where Mendy lives. The revelation comes as City deals with a coronavirus outbreak that led to the postponement of Monday’s match at Everton and forced at least five players into self-isolation.

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer