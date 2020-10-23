Morton expected to start for Tampa Bay against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.44 ERA in regular season) Tampa Bay: Charlie Morton (2-2, 4.74 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

WORLD SERIES: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Los Angeles will meet on Friday.

The Rays were 20-9 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .294 this postseason, Randy Arozarena leads them with an OBP of .435, including 11 extra base hits and 10 RBIs.

The Dodgers posted a record of 22-8 away from home in 2020. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .353 this postseason, Max Muncy leads them with an OBP of .435, including six extra base hits and 10 RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 37 RBIs and is batting .269.

Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .585.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press