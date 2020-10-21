Rays will look to even series with Dodgers in Game 2

Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

WORLD SERIES: Los Angeles leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers were 21-9 on their home turf in 2020. Los Angeles has a team batting average of .259 this postseason, Mookie Betts has led them with an average of .327, including seven extra base hits and six RBIs.

The Rays were 20-11 on the road in 2020. Tampa Bay has a team slugging percentage of .400 this postseason, Randy Arozarena leads them with a mark of .810, including 11 extra base hits and 10 RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Pollock leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and has 34 RBIs.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 25 extra base hits and 37 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press