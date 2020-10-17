Sunny
87.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Outfielder Kiermaier back in lineup for Rays in ALCS Game 7

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Three-time Gold Glove Award-winning center fielder Kevin Kiermaier was back in the lineup for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Houston Astros for Game 7 of the AL Championship Series on Saturday night.

Kiermaier wasn’t in the starting lineup for three straight games after getting hit on the left hand by a pitch in Game 3, which the Rays won 5-2 to take a 3-0 lead.

Kiermaier pinch-ran and remained in the game in center field in Game 5.

The Astros won three straight games to tie the series at 3 and force the deciding Game 7.

Houston, in the ALCS for the fourth straight year, is trying to join the 2004 Boston Red Sox as the only teams to win a seven-game series after being trailing 3-0.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 