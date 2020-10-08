Cloudy
78.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Slumping Sánchez benched for 3rd time in 4 games by Yankees

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Slumping catcher Gary Sánchez was benched by the Yankees for the third time in four games, with New York facing elimination from the postseason in Game 4 of the AL Division Series against Tampa Bay,

Kyle Higashioka was behind the plate to catch left-hander Jordan Montgomery on Thursday night. Higashioka, batting ninth, entered 2 for 7 in the series with a solo homer in New York’s Game 1 win and 3 for 12 with one RBI in the postseason.

Sánchez, a 27-year-old who is a two-time All-Star, hit .147 this season, which would have been lowest in the majors by far if he had enough at-bats to qualify. He was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in Game 2, dropping to 1 for 9 in the postseason.

Higashioka caught ace Gerrit Cole in the opener as the Yankees won 9-3 and Masahiro Tanaka in Game 3 as New York lost 8-4.

Higashioka hit .250 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 48 at-bats during the regular season and is a better defender than Sánchez.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 