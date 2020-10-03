Man City slips further behind leader Everton with Leeds draw
Manchester City has slipped eight points behind early leader Everton after being held 1-1 at Leeds in the Premier League. Rodrigo came off the bench Saturday in the second half to score his first goal since joining Leeds in a club-record transfer and cancel out Raheem Sterling’s City opener. Everton made it four wins out of four after James Rodriguez netted twice in a 4-2 victory over Brighton. Chelsea had already netted four to beat Crystal Palace 4-0 with Jorginho scoring two penalties. Newcastle is five points off the lead, with Chelsea and Leeds, after beating Burnley 3-1.
By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer