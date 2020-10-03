Partly sunny
Man City slips further behind leader Everton with Leeds draw

By AP News
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, left, talks with Leeds United's head coach Marcelo Bielsa at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road in Leeds, England, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Paul Ellis/Pool via AP)

Manchester City has slipped eight points behind early leader Everton after being held 1-1 at Leeds in the Premier League. Rodrigo came off the bench Saturday in the second half to score his first goal since joining Leeds in a club-record transfer and cancel out Raheem Sterling’s City opener. Everton made it four wins out of four after James Rodriguez netted twice in a 4-2 victory over Brighton. Chelsea had already netted four to beat Crystal Palace 4-0 with Jorginho scoring two penalties. Newcastle is five points off the lead, with Chelsea and Leeds, after beating Burnley 3-1.

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

