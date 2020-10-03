The Latest: Virus cases disrupt English rugby schedule

England’s Premiership Rugby has postponed a key weekend match until Wednesday following the discovery of coronavirus cases in one of the teams. The league’s final round is Sunday but Sale Sharks reported “a number of positive COVID-19 tests” ahead of its match against Worcester Warriors. Sale needs a victory to guarantee a playoff spot. Another match between Northampton and Gloucester was canceled. Northampton said it can’t field a team because too many players are self-isolating following the recent match against Sale. Earlier Saturday, the league said it had launched an “urgent review” of cases.

By The Associated Press