San Diego will host St. Louis in the NL wild-card game

St. Louis Cardinals (30-28, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (37-23, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

NLWC: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Padres will host the Cardinals in the one-game NL wild-card playoff.

The Padres are 21-11 on their home turf. San Diego has a team batting average of .333 this postseason, Tommy Pham has lead them with an average of .667

The Cardinals are 16-15 on the road. St. Louis has a team slugging percentage of .520 this postseason, Paul Goldschmidt leads them with a mark of 1.000, including three extra base hits and three RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 17 home runs and is batting .277.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 19 extra base hits and 21 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by three runsCardinals: 6-4, .209 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat).

Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (oblique), Dakota Hudson: (forearm), John Gant: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press