Handball rule draws widespread ire in penalty-dominated EPL

By AP News
Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham and Newcastle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (Andrew Boyers/Pool via AP)

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho stormed down the tunnel after seeing his team concede a late equalizer from the penalty spot in a 1-1 draw against Newcastle. The hosts had fallen foul of a handball ruling that has quickly become the biggest talking point of the Premier League season. Sunday was also a bad day for Mourinho’s great coaching rival, Pep Guardiola, as his Manchester City side lost 5-2 at home to Leicester in a match featuring three penalties. It was a penalty that drew Mourinho’s ire after Eric Dier was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Newcastle converted it and escaped with a point. Referees are being stricter on defensive handballs this season. West Ham and Leeds also won. 

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

