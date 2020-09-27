Gonzales, Mariners to take on Montas, Athletics

Seattle Mariners (27-32, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (35-24, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Seattle: Marco Gonzales (7-2, 3.06 ERA) Oakland: Frankie Montas (3-5, 6.32 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Seattle will play on Sunday.

The Athletics are 25-14 against AL West opponents. The Oakland pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Jesus Luzardo leads them with a mark of 9.

The Mariners are 20-19 against the rest of their division. Seattle has hit 60 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Lewis leads the team with 11, averaging one every 18.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman leads the Athletics with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .482.

Lewis leads the Mariners with 11 home runs and has 28 RBIs.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).

Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Dylan Moore: (concussion), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Jake Fraley: (quad), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press