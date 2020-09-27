Power outage causes 25-minute delay at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Freeway Series game at Dodger Stadium resumed after a 25-minute delay caused by the ballpark’s power going out on Saturday night.

Players from the Dodgers and Angels were just leaving the field after the sixth inning when the third-oldest stadium in the majors went completely dark. After a few seconds, the two ribbon lightboards came back on as did lights on the loge-level concourse. But the banks of lights above the field remained off.

The Dodgers led 5-4 when the blackout began.

The two video boards eventually came back on, with the Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff score shown followed by advertising.

The Angels retreated to their dugout. Three Dodger players sat down at third base, and Kiké Hernández lay on his back near the coaches’ box. The four umpires alternated talking to the Dodgers and Angels.

The stadium’s power is provided by the city of Los Angeles. The ballpark’s emergency generator kicked on shortly after the blackout began.

The incident occurred after the fire alarm went off during a game earlier in the week.

