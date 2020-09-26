San Diego to visit San Francisco Saturday

San Diego Padres (35-23, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (29-29, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:15 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and San Diego will square off on Saturday.

The Giants are 18-20 against NL West opponents. San Francisco ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .266 batting average, Donovan Solano leads the club with an average of .335.

The Padres are 22-16 against NL West Division teams. San Diego has hit 91 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with 16, averaging one every 13.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solano leads the Giants with 62 hits and has 29 RBIs.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 67 hits and is batting .306.

INJURIES: Giants: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Luis Alexander Basabe: (right hamstring), Chadwick Tromp: (shoulder), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Mike Clevinger: (biceps), Jose Castillo: (lat), Luis Campusano: (left hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press