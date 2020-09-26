Bundy scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (26-32, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (41-17, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Dylan Bundy (6-3, 3.29 ERA) Los Angeles: Tony Gonsolin (1-2, 1.77 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Los Angeles will meet on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 19-9 in home games. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Corey Seager leads the team with an average of .319.

The Angels are 10-17 on the road. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .332 is second in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an OBP of .413.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and is batting .292.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 46 RBIs and is batting .281.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press