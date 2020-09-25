Kershaw expected to start as Dodgers host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (26-31, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (40-17, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Andrew Heaney (4-3, 4.02 ERA) Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.15 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mike Trout and the Angels will take on the Dodgers Friday.

The Dodgers are 18-9 in home games. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .335 is fifth in the league. Justin Turner leads the team with an OBP of .398.

The Angels are 10-16 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 82 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Mike Trout leads the team with 16, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 65 hits and is batting .325.

Trout leads the Angels with 16 home runs home runs and is slugging .595.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press