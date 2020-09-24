Sunny
Mattingly’s Marlins could clinch berth at Yankee Stadium

By AP News
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, file photo, Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly watches his team during spring training baseball practice in Jupiter, Fla. Don Mattingly returns this weekend to Yankee Stadium, where his best years as a player always ended when the regular season did. Now Mattingly is enjoying perhaps his best year as a manager, and his surprising Miami Marlins could be playoff-bound for the first time since 2003.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Don Mattingly returns this weekend to the Bronx, where his best years as a player always ended when the regular season did. Now Mattingly is enjoying perhaps his best year as a manager, leading the Miami Marlins as they try to extend their improbable season into next week. His team is staggering toward the finish line in the regular season, with four consecutive losses heading into Thursday night’s game at Atlanta. But the Marlins control their own destiny, and can clinch their first playoff berth since 2003 during a three-game series against the Yankees.

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

