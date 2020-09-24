Mattingly’s Marlins could clinch berth at Yankee Stadium View Photo

MIAMI (AP) — Don Mattingly returns this weekend to the Bronx, where his best years as a player always ended when the regular season did. Now Mattingly is enjoying perhaps his best year as a manager, leading the Miami Marlins as they try to extend their improbable season into next week. His team is staggering toward the finish line in the regular season, with four consecutive losses heading into Thursday night’s game at Atlanta. But the Marlins control their own destiny, and can clinch their first playoff berth since 2003 during a three-game series against the Yankees.

By STEVEN WINE

AP Sports Writer