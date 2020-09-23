Los Angeles’ Walsh puts 14-game hit streak on the line against Padres

Los Angeles Angels (25-31, third in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (34-21, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Jaime Barria (1-0, 3.26 ERA) San Diego: Mike Clevinger (3-2, 3.10 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jared Walsh is riding a 14-game hitting streak as Los Angeles readies to play San Diego.

The Padres are 21-10 in home games. The San Diego offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Manny Machado leads the team with an average of .314.

The Angels are 9-16 in road games. Los Angeles has hit 79 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Mike Trout leads the team with 16, averaging one every 11.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Machado leads the Padres with 16 home runs and is batting .314.

Trout leads the Angels with 16 home runs home runs and is slugging .607.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Luis Campusano: (left hand).

Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed).

