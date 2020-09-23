Webb expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado

Colorado Rockies (24-30, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (27-27, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Colorado: Ryan Castellani (1-3, 5.59 ERA) San Francisco: Logan Webb (2-4, 5.73 ERA)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Colorado will square off on Wednesday.

The Giants are 16-18 against NL West teams. San Francisco ranks fourth in the majors in hitting with a .266 batting average, Donovan Solano leads the team with an average of .339.

The Rockies are 15-19 in division games. The Colorado offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a mark of .302.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Dickerson leads the Giants with 10 home runs and has 27 RBIs.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 26 extra base hits and is batting .295.

INJURIES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (calf), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Chadwick Tromp: (shoulder), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring), Nolan Arenado: (left shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press