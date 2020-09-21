Manchester City, Leyton Orient report new virus cases

LONDON (AP) — The fourth-division team scheduled to host Tottenham in the English League Cup reported several coronavirus cases among its players and a Manchester City player has also tested positive. Leyton Orient says it has closed its stadium and training grounds after “a number of our first-team squad” tested positive. The London club is scheduled to face Tottenham on Tuesday. There was no immediate comment from Tottenham. Manchester City says Ilkay Gundogan tested positive but gave no details of his condition.