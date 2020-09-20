Dodgers visit Colorado, look to build on Kershaw’s solid performance

Los Angeles Dodgers (38-15, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-29, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Tony Gonsolin (1-1, 1.51 ERA) Colorado: Antonio Senzatela (4-2, 3.30 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw pitched seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with six strikeouts against Colorado.

The Rockies are 13-18 against NL West opponents. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Trevor Story with a mark of .368.

The Dodgers are 27-12 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has hit an MLB-leading 100 home runs this season. Mookie Betts leads the club with 16, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Story leads the Rockies with 26 extra base hits and is batting .302.

Betts leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and has 39 RBIs.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow), Walker Buehler: (blister).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press