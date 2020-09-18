Los Angeles to visit Colorado Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers (36-15, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-27, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers travel to take on the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

The Rockies are 13-16 against NL West opponents. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by Trevor Story with a mark of .371.

The Dodgers are 25-12 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has slugged .470, good for third in the National League. Corey Seager leads the team with a .602 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Story leads the Rockies with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .568.

Seager leads the Dodgers with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .602.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow), Walker Buehler: (blister).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press