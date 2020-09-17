Cloudy
Young, Diamondbacks to take on Canning, Angels

By AP News

Arizona Diamondbacks (19-31, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (20-30, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Arizona: Alex Young (2-3, 4.42 ERA) Los Angeles: Griffin Canning (0-3, 4.57 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Arizona will meet on Thursday.

The Angels are 12-14 on their home turf. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .330, good for third in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the club with a mark of .410.

The Diamondbacks have gone 8-18 away from home. Arizona has a collective .232 this season, led by David Peralta with an average of .297.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 16 home runs and is batting .294.

Kole Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with 12 home runs home runs and is slugging .494.

INJURIES: Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Ketel Marte: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

