Padres face the Dodgers after Lamet’s strong showing

Los Angeles Dodgers (33-15, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (32-17, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Tony Gonsolin (0-1, 1.57 ERA) San Diego: Zach Davies (7-2, 2.49 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Dinelson Lamet. Lamet pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on three hits with 11 strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Padres are 21-13 against teams from the NL West. San Diego has hit 83 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with 15, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 22-12 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has slugged .471, good for third in the majors. Corey Seager leads the club with a .607 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .606.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 15 home runs and has 35 RBIs.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Chris Paddack: (ankle), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Eric Hosmer: (finger), Francisco Mejia: (thumb), Luis Campusano: (left hand).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Dustin May: (foot), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Walker Buehler: (blister), Justin Turner: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press