Athletics face Colorado, look to build on Minor’s strong showing

Oakland Athletics (30-18, first in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (21-25, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Oakland: Sean Manaea (4-2, 4.47 ERA) Colorado: Antonio Senzatela (3-2, 3.69 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Mike Minor. Minor pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with eight strikeouts against Seattle.

The Rockies are 10-14 in home games. The Colorado offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a mark of .333.

The Athletics have gone 12-11 away from home. The Oakland pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.64, Mike Fiers leads the staff with a mark of 5.06.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 57 hits and is batting .333.

Robbie Grossman leads the Athletics with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .485.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Raimel Tapia: (undisclosed), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring), Nolan Arenado: (left shoulder).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Stephen Piscotty: (right knee), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press