Gonzales expected to start for the Mariners against the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (29-17, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-25, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Oakland: Jesus Luzardo (2-2, 3.97 ERA) Seattle: Marco Gonzales (5-2, 3.02 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Oakland will face off on Monday.

The Mariners are 15-16 against AL West opponents. Seattle has hit 49 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Lewis leads the club with nine, averaging one every 17.9 at-bats.

The Athletics are 23-11 against the rest of their division. The Oakland pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.62, Mike Fiers leads the staff with a mark of 5.06.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis leads the Mariners with nine home runs and has 24 RBIs.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 13 home runs home runs and is slugging .467.

INJURIES: Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press